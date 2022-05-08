Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.320-$2.460 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPRT opened at $11.63 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.37.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

