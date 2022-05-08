Oppenheimer Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $140.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.16.

Etsy stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.96.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

