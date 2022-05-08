Oppenheimer Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $26.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Freshworks stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

