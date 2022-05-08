O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.25.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $608.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $685.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

