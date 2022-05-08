Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 2,448,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,900,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 282,348 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

