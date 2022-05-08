Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.