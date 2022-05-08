Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Orion Engineered Carbons updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-$2.35 EPS.

OEC opened at $16.86 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $10,268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

