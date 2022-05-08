Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,029 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 320,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 111,089 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

