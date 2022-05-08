Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $99.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

