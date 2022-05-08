Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

