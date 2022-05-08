Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $217,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

