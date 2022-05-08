Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.