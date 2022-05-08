Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

CTSH opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

