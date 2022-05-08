Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,610 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

