Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 663 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.30 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.49 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

