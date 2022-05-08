Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

MRO stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.