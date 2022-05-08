Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after buying an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

LNT stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

