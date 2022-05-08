Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.54 and a one year high of $100.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.