Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Otonomo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomo Technologies (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.