Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

