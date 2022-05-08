Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

ORCC stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

