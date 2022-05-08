PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PACCAR by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

