PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Shares of PCAR opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PACCAR by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.
PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.