Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 20,177 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

