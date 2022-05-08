Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 351 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

VB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.00. 1,014,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.47 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

