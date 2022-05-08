Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,400 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 1,300,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,113. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

