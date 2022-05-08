Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.
Shares of REZ stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. 271,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,154. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.54 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.
