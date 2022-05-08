Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 269,359 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,995,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.74 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

