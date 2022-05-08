Pacific Sun Financial Corp Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.89. 146,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,464. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

