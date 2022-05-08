Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 1,746 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. 50,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,305. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $90.60 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.98.

