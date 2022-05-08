Pacific Sun Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

NASDAQ:PSCF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

