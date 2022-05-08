Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $150.44 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.