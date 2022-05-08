Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 498 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of ISCV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $54.95. 17,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,028. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

