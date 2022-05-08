Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 205,758 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Hanger were worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hanger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

HNGR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 104,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $603.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.89 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

