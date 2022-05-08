Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 5,642 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $35,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $11,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,864. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

