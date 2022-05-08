Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.83% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $28,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 88,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

