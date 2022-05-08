Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $27,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,919. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

