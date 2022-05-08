Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $24.90 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 3.21% of Aaron’s worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 152,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,658. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $622.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

