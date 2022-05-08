Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,507 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of EBS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 659,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,476. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

