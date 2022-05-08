Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $33.27 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

ZBRA traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.59. 554,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,763. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average is $492.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $333.37 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

