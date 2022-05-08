Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $43.09 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,852 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.22% of Group 1 Automotive worth $43,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.57. 112,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,836. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.82.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

