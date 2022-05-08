Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Capitalization Hits $8,565.36

Pamp Network (PAMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

