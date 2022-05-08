Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 866,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,952. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $86.37 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PZZA. MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

