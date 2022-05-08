Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.