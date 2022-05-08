Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $60,425.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PKBK opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
