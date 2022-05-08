Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Releases Earnings Results

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYCR stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 987,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,620. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

