Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

