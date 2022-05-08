PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires Shares of 301,450 Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Tricon Residential accounts for approximately 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,961,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 717,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

