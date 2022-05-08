PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,000 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 98.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 205.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,283,000 after acquiring an additional 235,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

TER stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 1,325,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

