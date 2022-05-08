PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NXE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 2,458,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,639. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

