PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,180 shares during the period. GFL Environmental makes up about 1.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 1,284,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,341. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. CIBC decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

